Even after losing sight in one eye, Holdrege man still blacksmithing

Together, Lee and Tye learned how to blacksmith, making things like a wine rack or tools they can use when they go camping.

“A lot of it was for camping for Scouts. I was a Cub Scout master. When we went camping, it was just stuff we needed around a campfire: a little tripod to put up over a fire, hooks and racks to hang our cooking utensils on around a campfire, dinner bell,” Lee said.

Lee also meets with other blacksmiths once a month at Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney.

“I’ve been there the last couple of years. They are helping me out a lot, learn and grow,” he said.

When blacksmithing, Lee often takes old pieces of metal and gives them new life. Even his forge is something Lee crafted out of an old propane tank.

“It’s the way I’ve always been. My dad on the farm, you use what you had,” he said.

Lee enjoys tinkering, but earlier this month was the first time he has fired up his forge in more than a year. A year and a half ago, Lee lost his sight in his right eye after having a detached retina. At first he thought it was a cataract.