Establish a donor-advised fund with Kearney Area Community Foundation

Kearney Area Community Foundation logo

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Community Foundation invites the public to establish a personal donor-advised fund.

Donors can contribute to the fund whenever they wish and support the causes important to them by recommending how KACF makes grants from that fund.

Also, setting up the fund with KACF allows donors to support a local non-profit that helps improve the community.

KACF will assist with administrative oversight and provide receipts for tax purposes.

To set up a fund, simply make a contribution in cash, assets or stock. A DAF will be established and approved by the board before KACF accepts the first gift.

For more information, call KACF at 308-237-3114.

