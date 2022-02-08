 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
eSports champions: KHS team persevered through multiple matches against tough teams
eSports KHS team

Kearney High School eSports team won the Division 1 Winter State Championship. Members of the winning team are sophomore Isaac Wheeler, junior Zachary Madison, freshman Jakob Shaul, junior Joshua Sykes and freshman Cody Bridges.

 Courtesy

KEARNEY — Kearney High School recently won the Winter State Championship for eSports in Division 1.

The Nebraska Schools eSports Association Winter Mario Kart season kicked off in mid-December. The KHS team played seven teams in seven weeks finishing the regular season with a 6-1 record losing only to Seward 1.

The KHS eSports team made it through two rounds of playoffs to earn the right to travel Feb. 5 to Wayne State College for the NSeSA Winter State Championship tournament. Kearney (6-1), Lincoln East (6-0), Seward 1 (6-0) and South Sioux City (7-0) were the final four teams.

Kearney beat Lincoln East in best two of three matches. Then the team proceeded to the final round against Seward 1. Kearney won, beating Seward 1 in the first two matches. Kearney’s winning track was Excite Bike.

This was Kearney High’s first season competing in eSports. The team has 30 students who practice from 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The spring eSports season starts next week with the following titles, Smash Bros, SMITE and StarCraft II. The spring State Championship will be April 29-30 at York College.

