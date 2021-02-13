Escaping Disaster: Bergmans come to Kearney after 2011 earthquake caused tsunami

Jeff remembered the ground moving up and down in previous earthquakes, “but this time, it went from side to side. I almost got seasick,” he said.

Earlier that day, graduation ceremonies had been held a Michiko’s junior high school, and the only pupils still around were immersed in after-school club activities. “I had a very small desk. There was no place to hide beneath it, so I ran outside,” she said. “It was snowing. It was cold. The ground kept shaking.”

Fifteen minutes after the earthquake subsided, the tsunami roared in, but since the Bergmans lived in a mountain range far from the coast, they weren’t worried. Michiko happened to see it on TV when she went into the building to get blankets. “I don’t know how the TV stayed on,” she said.

They assumed the danger was over. Little did they know it was just beginning.

Her parents flee

With little space for building in Japan, the Tokyo Electric Power Co. had built the Fukushima Daiici nuclear plant directly on the coast. It is the largest such plant in Japan. When the tsunami flooded the plant, experts could not shut it off, but they were careful to hide that danger from the public, the couple said. They kept it under wraps for three days.