Escaping Disaster: Bergmans come to Kearney after 2011 earthquake caused tsunami

KEARNEY — Living 43 miles off the coast of the Pacific Ocean in Fukushima, Japan, in the city of Koriyama City, Jeff and Michiko Berman were accustomed to earthquakes, so when the ground began to tremble at 2:45 p.m. March 11, 2011, neither gave it much thought.
Michiko taught English at a junior high school. Jeff was a working missionary who also taught English. They had two small children.
They didn’t know it then, but the earthquake had churned up a tsunami that was barreling toward the coast straight for a Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The couple, now Kearney residents, will never forget that trauma.
As the 10th anniversary of that event approaches, Michiko, who teaches Japanese at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, believes strongly that no nation on earth should ever use nuclear power.
Earthquake drills
That afternoon, Jeff was home doing lesson preparations. Their children, ages 1 and 3, were at preschool.
When the ground began to shake, “we didn’t take it seriously,” Michiko said. “Earthquakes are very common, a part of daily life, and I knew it was going to stop. But this one was long and big. It kept going and going and going for five or 10 minutes. It wouldn’t stop.”
Jeff remembered the ground moving up and down in previous earthquakes, “but this time, it went from side to side. I almost got seasick,” he said.
Earlier that day, graduation ceremonies had been held a Michiko’s junior high school, and the only pupils still around were immersed in after-school club activities. “I had a very small desk. There was no place to hide beneath it, so I ran outside,” she said. “It was snowing. It was cold. The ground kept shaking.”
Fifteen minutes after the earthquake subsided, the tsunami roared in, but since the Bergmans lived in a mountain range far from the coast, they weren’t worried. Michiko happened to see it on TV when she went into the building to get blankets. “I don’t know how the TV stayed on,” she said.
They assumed the danger was over. Little did they know it was just beginning.
Her parents flee
With little space for building in Japan, the Tokyo Electric Power Co. had built the Fukushima Daiici nuclear plant directly on the coast. It is the largest such plant in Japan. When the tsunami flooded the plant, experts could not shut it off, but they were careful to hide that danger from the public, the couple said. They kept it under wraps for three days.
Meanwhile, cellphones were overwhelmed. “Maybe once every 10 minutes, we’d get a short signal. We had electricity and water, but we shut off the water to conserve it, just in case. We didn’t know if there was damage to the water pipes,” Jeff said.
Two days later, Michiko’s parents showed up unannounced. They lived much closer to the quake’s epicenter. Since they lived within 10 kilometers of the nuclear plant, they were ordered to evacuate, so they stuffed underwear and clean clothes inside a futon (“suitcases are an American thing,” Michiko said), rolled it up, and, with their dog, drove to Jeff and Michiko’s house.
Michiko’s mother, then in her 60s, was unable to stand up as the ground shook. Her father had been walking the dog when he saw the tsunami roar in so violently that he feared he couldn’t escape. It came within a block of him.
“He said it sounded terrible, like half the Platte was right in front of him and backing up all the way up and down the street. There was dirty water, lots of water. He watched it. He talked about seeing bodies,” Michiko said.
But he survived.
Danger closes in
Little by little, the Bergmans began to realize that this was a catastrophe. Michiko’s parents said there was no gasoline, that people had been ordered to take just one vehicle per family, that their region was full of elderly people who did not drive. Even trains, the primary means of transportation, were shut down.
Two days after the tsunami, Michiko returned to her school to clean up her room after the school year and found it full of evacuees who had no place else to go. Teachers, considered public servants in Japan, were providing food.
At first, the government set an evacuation radius of just 10-12 miles (30 kilometers) but gradually, the public was realizing that a crisis was looming. Japanese news media was reporting little, but all TV stations subtitled broadcasts in Korean, Chinese and English, and those broadcasts issued evacuation orders for people within 150 kilometers of the plant. That included the Bergmans.
Then a friend came to the house. Her uncle, who was in the military, had told her that 70 kilometers was too close to the nuclear plant. He said they needed to leave.
Amidst the uncertainty, the Bergmans were watching Livestream as the plant’s hydrogen reactor exploded, emitting a radioactive cloud into the air. “I knew we had to get away,” Michiko said. “Now.”
A frantic escape
The couple got cash and packed a day’s worth of clothes into a backpack. The fastest way was to fly, but the small airport nearby was shut down, so with diapers for their baby, they put their children into the car and started to drive to Tokyo, 300 miles away, aiming to get south as fast as they could.
They hoped to drive one state south and take the train to Tokyo from there, but main highways were closed, so they headed for back roads, but some roads had collapsed. The normal one-hour drive turned into three hours when they hit a massive traffic jam.
“We waited in line three hours, stop and go. Finally we realized the line wasn’t to get out of town, but to get gas,” Jeff said.
They didn’t need gas, so they found another back road and arrived at the train station just as a train was about to leave. They abandoned the car, ran to buy tickets and boarded the bullet train just as the doors were closing.
Where now?
The Bergmans had no plans, no idea where they were going.
They were simply fleeing. But as they got farther from Fukushima, phone connections improved, and Jeff’s parents called from Colorado. “Come stay with us,” they said.
“We had no internet connection and no smartphone then, just a flip phone, but my parents bought tickets, $8,000 for the four of us,” Jeff said.
Michiko’s parents had opted to stay behind in the Bergmans’ house. “They were just tired. Japanese TV was still saying it was safe,” she said. Many people in Fukushima remained behind. In the Japanese culture, people live where their ancestors lived hundreds of years before and do not leave, she said.
Safe in America
With a single backpack, the family flew to Westminster, Colorado, That’s where Jeff and Michiko had gotten married, and where Jeff’s family lives. The two met when Jeff was doing missionary work in Japan.
At the time of the disaster, Jeff was 40. Michiko was 38.
“We didn’t think the radiation would affect us too badly, but it would directly affect the children, so we decided to stay here,” she said.
Jeff attended Frontier School of Bible in LaGrange, Wyoming. Shortly after they moved to Wyoming, a young man from Fukushima knocked on their door. He had lived through the disaster, and he needed to talk to them as he grieved.
Impressed with Kearney during a visit here, they moved here seven years ago.
“I had been a missionary in Japan. When we came to Kearney we saw a large Japanese population at UNK, and we thought we could ‘be somebody,’ for them,” Jeff said.
He is now the manager at the Office Max in Kearney. Their children are Yoshio, 13; Shin, 11; Ayoko, 8; and Kotaro, 4. The three oldest children attend Faith Christian School.
Rubble remains
Two years after they hurried away, Michiko was shocked when she returned to Fukushima to visit her parents.
“So much cleanup remained to be done. You could see destroyed houses, how the tsunami wiped everything away and left rubble around,” she said. She made her way to the coast, through damaged roads and piles of junk. Radiation meters are “everywhere people gather, at parks, schools, train station,” she said.
Radiation can penetrate walls of buildings. Only concrete walls seem to keep it out, she said. Schoolchildren get free thyroid tests at school.
At the power plant, a few inches of dirt had been scraped away, but more dirt, no doubt radioactive, was piled up under a blue tarp.
“The stuff from the plant that was washed away — what do you do with the water?” Michiko asked. “The government built temporary houses, but they are closer now to the evacuation area, with higher radiation. Where can you escape? People looked down on their neighbors for ‘running away,’ but if you didn’t leave, everyone else would see you as contaminated and avoid you at all cost.”
Another problem: this was a central farming area, and after the disaster, food grown there could not be sold.
Plant still leaking
Today, 10 years after the disaster, the plant still is leaking. Michiko said hundreds and hundreds of storage tanks for the radioactive water were built, but “they ran out of space, so they just started dumping the water in the ocean.” Some of that water, along with debris from the disaster, has begun coming ashore in California, she added.
“When we were quarantined for COVID, we knew there was an end in sight, but there’s no end to radiation,” she said.
“I feel bad for kids in Fukushima. Radiation is still high, so they have to stay inside. I am so happy I get to raise my children here. Children deserve clean water, clean air and clean soil. Nuclear power is very risky. It’s not a good idea.”