Ernie Haase and Signature Sound to perform at The Tassel

HOLDREGE — After 31 albums and two decades of performing on stage, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound still holds an important place in Southern gospel music.

Formed in 2002 by tenor Ernie Haase, formerly of Cathedral Quartet, the group featured a list of top gospel singers. Original members included Haase, Garry Jones, Shane Dunlap, Doug Anderson and Tim Duncan. Over the years, the personnel changed, but the quality remained — with Haase at the helm.

The group has earned several Grammy nominations and four GMA Dove Awards.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Tassel in Holdrege as part of The Tassel’s performance season. For tickets and more information visit TheTassel.org.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound released its latest collection of music, “Decades of Love,” in June. The double CD release features 28 songs.

The group won GMA Dove Awards for “Get Away, Jordan,” Southern Gospel Album of the Year (2008); “Get Away, Jordan,” Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (2008); “Reason Enough,” Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year (2009); and 2020 Southern Gospel Artist of the Year.

The current lineup includes Haase, Dustin Doyle, Doug Anderson and Paul Harkey.