Erica and Brendan Lockhorn helped build their family’s new house in Ravenna

Brendan: We had been looking for land for about a year. At first we asked this guy if we could buy his land, but it wasn’t for sale until a year later when we could buy it and fix it up. Two summers before that we were driving by and I said, “Who would ever want to live there?” and now we love it here. I said that because there were 5-foot-tall weeds and trees and beer bottles everywhere.

Erica: Over the previous summer, we continuously talked as a family, trying to find land that we could build on, but when we finally found the land that is now our home, we talked about maybe having it hired out, but my father wanted it to feel like we earned the house by saying that we worked as a family, with some help from friends, to build the house that would be our forever home.

QUESTION 3: What will be the best memory your family made while building the house?

Brendan: It’s hard to pick one so I’ll just give you a couple. Spending time with my family every day and listening to music while learning how to build a house. Helping build the basement walls while listening to music. Hooking up trusses to the crane and memorizing the plan for the trusses.