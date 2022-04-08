Equipment shortages cause delays for Dawson Public Power customers

LEXINGTON — Building a new house, grain bin site or converting an irrigation well to electricity? Material shortages may cause delays in getting power to customers’ property, according to Dawson Public Power District.

While Dawson PPD has an inventory of equipment, the district is not receiving all the material it has ordered.

“Shortages affect some types and sizes of electrical services and not others. When customers discuss a new project with our staking engineers, we can determine if it will be delayed,” said Cole Brodine, manager of engineering.

“If we don’t have the required equipment, Dawson PPD will put the customer’s project on a wait list. Cost estimates will be completed when the material becomes available,” Brodine said.

Current projects on the wait list include two irrigation services and a subdivision requiring underground power lines. Customers on the list will be contacted as equipment is received.

“Suppliers say some of our orders won’t be filled until 2023 or 2024,” said Jerry Hobelman, manager of purchasing, facilities and fleet. “We know that costs are increasing and that is a concern as well. Vendors aren’t providing final pricing on some items until the order is delivered.”

Dawson PPD is maintaining an inventory of items to repair or replace lines following weather damage or vehicle accidents. At this time, the shortages affect some new construction projects, not maintenance projects.

Customers who need a new electrical service or are planning upgrades to an irrigation service are advised to call Dawson PPD at 308-324-2386.

Dawson PPD serves more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains 5,800 miles of power lines in south-central Nebraska, along the Platte River Valley.

Dawson PPD’s territory includes all the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, one third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier counties.

The district also serves several villages: Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. Dawson PPD does not serve customers within the cities of North Platte, Gothenburg, Cozad, Lexington, Elm Creek, Kearney, Gibbon, Shelton or Ravenna.