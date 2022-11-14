 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Entertainment abounds at Gateway Farm Expo, includes 2 Kearney bands

  • 0
Ol' Duffers String Band
COURTESY

Gateway’s 49th continuous year, showcasing the latest products services and technologies available in agriculture. The show was originated to bring agricultural producers into direct contact with ag businesses both local and from across the country. The show continues to grow, adding an additional exhibit building in 2014 and bringing booths back to the concourse in 2016. The Gateway Farm Expo now features over 400 booth spaces – all filled with agricultural exhibitors. From the latest in large agriculture equipment to small items that make daily farm tasks more efficient, everyone attending the show will find something of interest.

Two Kearney bands will return this year to entertain the crowds during the Farmer’s and Rancher’s barbecue lunch during the 2022 Gateway Farm Expo.

The Ben Younger Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Based in Kearney, the band is made up of Dennis Miller and Kim May. These two have played together for more than a decade, and their unique blend of relaxed country, blues and Americana has made them a fan favorite.

Miller was born and raised in Nebraska, and he is a singer/songwriter who plays several stringed instruments as well as a collection of hand drums. He has been playing his original songs to audiences big and small throughout the Midwest.

Ben Younger Band

May is originally from South Dakota and has settled down in Kearney. May plays lead guitar as well as the steel guitar. May has been inducted in both the South Dakota and Nebraska country music halls of fame.

People are also reading…

Ol’ Duffer’s String Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The Kearney-based band is made up of old musicians playing old tunes on old instruments.

Ol’ Duffers String Band is sure to bring back long-lost memories of lazy front porch bands, relaxing after a long day on the farm. The audience will hear old instruments such as the jug, banjo, spoons, jew’s harp, rattle bones, milk bucket, saw, washboard, washtub bass and the guitar.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Istanbul: At least 11 injured in large explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News