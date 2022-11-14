Entertainment abounds at Gateway Farm Expo, includes 2 Kearney bands

Two Kearney bands will return this year to entertain the crowds during the Farmer’s and Rancher’s barbecue lunch during the 2022 Gateway Farm Expo.

The Ben Younger Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. Based in Kearney, the band is made up of Dennis Miller and Kim May. These two have played together for more than a decade, and their unique blend of relaxed country, blues and Americana has made them a fan favorite.

Miller was born and raised in Nebraska, and he is a singer/songwriter who plays several stringed instruments as well as a collection of hand drums. He has been playing his original songs to audiences big and small throughout the Midwest.

May is originally from South Dakota and has settled down in Kearney. May plays lead guitar as well as the steel guitar. May has been inducted in both the South Dakota and Nebraska country music halls of fame.

Ol’ Duffer’s String Band will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. The Kearney-based band is made up of old musicians playing old tunes on old instruments.

Ol’ Duffers String Band is sure to bring back long-lost memories of lazy front porch bands, relaxing after a long day on the farm. The audience will hear old instruments such as the jug, banjo, spoons, jew’s harp, rattle bones, milk bucket, saw, washboard, washtub bass and the guitar.