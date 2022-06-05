Enter a float in Holdrege Swedish Days parade

HOLDREGE — It’s easy to be in the Swedish Days Grand Parade sponsored by BD. There is no fee or pre-registration.

The Holdrege Area Chamber of Commerce will be staging parade float entries from 7:30-9:30 a.m. June 18 in the Holdrege High School parking lot.

Floats should enter the parking lot on 14th Avenue on the east side of The Tassel. All other entrances are prohibited and will be blockaded. Parking of vehicles for float riders will be available in the Holdrege Middle School parking lot.

No reservations will be allowed; floats will be lined up as they arrive. However, all participants will need a signed waiver that can be found at HoldregeChamber.com on the Swedish Days tab or be obtained before the parade.

The parade will begin at East and 11th Avenues, turn right at Sixth Avenue, and end at West and 11th avenues.

Judges will be voting on the following: Best Theme “Under the Sea,” Best Overall and Best Business. Awards will be presented afterward at the South of Fourth Street Festival presented by Sampson Construction at East and Third Avenues at noon.