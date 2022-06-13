'Enough is enough:' Gun safety protest reaches streets of Kearney

KEARNEY — Zuri Hain said her father rarely talks about it, bit he lost a friend in the mass shooting at Colombine High School in Denver.

“I’m here to make sure we care about individual lives,” Hain said.

She was among about 30 protesters from the group Kearney Indivisible who took their issue of gun safety to Kearney’s streets on Saturday, and they were among hundreds of groups across the nation shouting loudly, “Enough is enough.”

Two heavily armed students who killed 15 at Colombine on April 20, 1999 in one of the bloodiest of school shootings. The rampage at Robb Middle School in Uvalde two weeks ago claimed 19 lives and the supermarket attack just a few days before the Texas shooting claimed 10 lives at a New York supermarket.

“I’m here to raise awareness of the problem,” said Will Stoutemire, a University of Nebraska at Kearney history professor who said Colombine has colored his thoughts about gun violence. He said it’s a tragedy and something must be done to halt it.

“This protest is more about being a collective voice.” he said.

As Sandy Hallet of Kearney made a poster with her anti-gun violence message, she said, “I’m fed up withe the unnecessary loss of life by a gun. When a child passes, it’s much more striking.”

Thousands of protesters rallied across the nation on Saturday in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by the fresh surge in mass shootings, protesters said lawmakers must acknowledge shifting public opinion and finally enact reforms.

Cale Johnson, who spoke at the rally in Kearney, said assault rifle-style guns aren’t designed for sport but for killing people.

Johnson expects to leave Kearney for college next year, but he wonders if his dream will come true or end in a nightmare.

“Politicians are being bought out. Money comes first and American lives come second,” Johnson said. “We are tired of the unfulfilled promises and the ‘thought and prayers.’ We must proclaim today that enough is enough.”