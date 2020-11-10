Enola Gay drops atom bomb on Hiroshima

The Enola Gay was built at an aircraft assembly plant at Offutt Air Base in Bellevue in 1943. More than 500 B-29’s were produced, including the Enola Gay and Bockscar, which dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

According to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the Enola Gay, Boeing’s B-29 Superfortress, was the most sophisticated propeller-driven bomber of World War II, and the first bomber to house its crew in pressurized compartments.

Although designed to fight in the European theater, the B-29 found its niche on the other side of the globe. In the Pacific, B-29s delivered a variety of aerial weapons — conventional bombs, incendiary bombs, mines and two nuclear weapons.

On Aug. 6, 1945, the Martin-built B-29-45-MO dropped the first atomic weapon used in combat on Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later, Bockscar dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, Japan. Enola Gay flew as the advance weather reconnaissance aircraft that day, according to the Smithsonian.

A third B-29, The Great Artiste, flew as an observation aircraft on both missions.

The Enola Gay is on display at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., while the Bockscar is on display at the U.S. Air Force Museum near Dayton, Ohio.

All told, at least 100,000 people died from the explosion and resulting firestorm that leveled a 4-square-mile section of Hiroshima.