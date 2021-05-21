Enjoy outdoors, fish with law enforcement at 'Cops and Bobbers'

KEARNEY — Amber Clements has a good reason for residents of central Nebraska to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

“This is designed to get everybody out into the community, have fun with law enforcement personnel and do some fishing,” said the events coordinator at The Archway. “This is a great way to come out and try fishing for free. We’ll have equipment from the different departments so everybody can check out fishing tackle. We hope to get some personnel from KPD, the sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol fishing with the kids and interacting with them.”

No registration is needed for the free event, called “Cops and Bobbers,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Archway Pond between the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and The Archway.

“This is all very casual, very laid back,” Clements said.

Poles, bait and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. No previous fishing experience is needed.

Clements has pleasant memories of fishing with her family. She still occasionally enjoys getting out to fish.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I go to Harlan Lake but I have to admit that I’m not very good at it,” she said. “Sometimes I get a little frustrated — but I try.”