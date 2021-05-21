 Skip to main content
Enjoy outdoors, fish with law enforcement at 'Cops and Bobbers'
KEARNEY — Amber Clements has a good reason for residents of central Nebraska to get outside and enjoy the sunshine.

“This is designed to get everybody out into the community, have fun with law enforcement personnel and do some fishing,” said the events coordinator at The Archway. “This is a great way to come out and try fishing for free. We’ll have equipment from the different departments so everybody can check out fishing tackle. We hope to get some personnel from KPD, the sheriff’s department and the Nebraska State Patrol fishing with the kids and interacting with them.”

No registration is needed for the free event, called “Cops and Bobbers,” 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Archway Pond between the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and The Archway.

“This is all very casual, very laid back,” Clements said.

Poles, bait and tackle are provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. No previous fishing experience is needed.

Clements has pleasant memories of fishing with her family. She still occasionally enjoys getting out to fish.

“I go to Harlan Lake but I have to admit that I’m not very good at it,” she said. “Sometimes I get a little frustrated — but I try.”

She finds fishing as a good way to relax.

“I like being out in the sun and being away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” Clements said. “It gives me a chance to mellow out and decompress a little.”

Although all of the fishing at the Cops and Bobbers event is catch and release, Clements plans to make it fun for everyone.

“We will have a booth where you can get your fish weighed and registered,” she said. “We’ll have prizes for the biggest fish, the smallest fish and the most fish.”

The Archway will partner with the Nebraska Firefighters Museum, where the tent will be located.

“We’re hoping for a good turnout and hopefully the kids will have good time,” Clements said. “And it’s open to everyone, not just kids.”

rick@YardLightMedia.com

Other creative events

Upcoming events at The Archway:

- May 29 — Art at the Archway with Paint Paradise, $25 per student.

- June 13 — Soda Fountain Sundae with Jerome Kills Small, free.

- June 15 — Fishing with First Responders, Minnows and Medics, free.

- June 16 — Diane’s Art Studio at The Archway, $32 per student.

- July 10 — Soda Fountain Sundae with Chris Sayre, at Harmon Park, free

- July 11 — Soda Fountain Sundae with David March, free.

- July 24 — Art at The Archway with John Lillyman, $25 per student.

