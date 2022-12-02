Enjoy candy canes, cookies, reindeer games, more at The Archway on Sunday

KEARNEY — Winter Wonderland, a magical Christmas event, will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway at 3060 E. First St.

It will include a candy cane hunt, reindeer games and cookie decorating, and kids can create a gingerbread house. The UNK Flute Choir will provide live music.

The Hot Cocoa Bar will be open, and families can take a holiday photo inside the giant snow globe. Santa will be there, too.

Donations of nonperishable foods will be accepted for the Tri-City Food Fight, a friendly competition between The Archway, the Hastings Museum and the Stuhr Museum to see which can collect the most food.

Cost is $5 per person. Tickets are available at the door, or in advance at www.archway.org. For more information, call 308-237-1000.