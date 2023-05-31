Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — Both new and not-so-new Kearney residents are invited to the Kearney Newcomers Club meetings in June. They are:

Thursday, 11:15 a.m., First Thursday Luncheon meeting at Alley Rose at Central Ave. The speaker will be Dayla Rhodus from Kearney Rescue Cats.

June 8, 10 a.m., Second Thursday Get-Acquainted Coffee meets at K-Town Cakery and Central Mercantile at 2206 Central Ave. All are welcome.

June 15, 11:30 a.m. Lunch Bunch will gather at Angus Burger, 421 Talmadge St., for a no-host lunch and time to visit. Sign up at the June 1 Alley Rose luncheon, or call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.

June 22, 1 p.m. Book Club will meet at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. to discuss "The Red Lotus" by Chris Bohjalian.

Kearney Newcomers is collecting nonperishables at their First Thursday Luncheon meetings. Those who wish may bring canned food, baby food and care items, paper products, cleaning products, etc. for local charities.

For more information on any activity, call Deb Gibbs at 308-627-5338.