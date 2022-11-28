 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Enjoy a tasty lunch at senior centers this week

According to a poll of over 2,000 U.S. adults, the rising cost of food is having a significant impact on older adults. Thirty-six percent of 50- to 64-year-old adults are buying less nutritious food as it’s cheaper, while one in four 65- to 80-year-olds are doing the same. Inflation is having a particularly negative impact on older adults in low-income households and those who are in poor shape. The majority of survey respondents are afraid of running out of food before they can afford to buy more. Four percent of people say this happens to them regularly, while 12% say that it has happened to them a few times. Grocery costs have risen by 13% since July 2021, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects this to rise by another 10% in 2023.

Peterson Senior Activity Center

Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney.

Phone: 308-233-3278

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24 hours in advance by calling 308-233-3278 and leaving a message 24 hours a day, or e-mailing psac@kearneygov.org. Reservations can be made for a day, a week or a month.

Lunch cost: $7.50 dine-in for those under 60; $8 for takeout. $5.50 suggested dining-in donation for those 60 and older; $6 for takeout. Cash (exact amount), a check or a pre-paid punch card are accepted.

Website: www.cityofkearney.org

Lunch menu:

Tuesday: Lemon herb baked chicken

Wednesday: BBQ pork

Thursday: Pork roast with mustard glaze

Friday: Beef stew on biscuit

Dec. 5: Baked chicken

Activities:

TUESDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Stretch

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

10 a.m. Gift card holder

1:30-3:30 p.m. Music jam

4-5 p.m. Tech help desk

WEDNESDAY:

1:30 p.m. Pitch tournament

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

THURSDAY:

8:30 a.m. Motivated Men

9:15 a.m. Dedicated Dames

9:15 a.m. Stronger Seniors: Strength

10-11:30 a.m. Hearing aid clinic

Noon — Blood pressure checks

1 p.m. Gentle yoga

1:15 p.m. Pinochle

5:30 p.m. Yoga @ Just Breathe Studio

FRIDAY:

9 a.m. Beginner line dance

10 a.m. Advanced line dance

Noon — Tim Javorsky, merrymaker

1:15 p.m. 10-pt. pitch

DEC. 5:

9:30 a.m. Cardio drumming

1:15 p.m. Drop-in watercolor, pinochle

5:30 p.m. Walk 15

Phelps County

Senior Citizen Center

Location: 416 Garfield St., Holdrege

Phone: 308-995-5345

Handibus number: 308-995-6788 ($1 per ride)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Lunch: Must be reserved by 10 a.m. for that day. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch served inside 11:30 a.m. Drive-thru lunches available 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Suggested donation is $5 for those under 60 and $4 for those 60 and over.

Grab & go and delivery meals include a 50-cent charge for containers. Meal tickets are available with this cost included. Call 308-995-5345.

Lunch Menu:

Tuesday: Fried chicken or ham

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak

Thursday: Meat loaf

Friday: Southern fried potatoes and sausage

Dec. 5: Chili

Activities:

Dec. 5:

1 p.m. Quilting

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

