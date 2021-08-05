End of season hours begin for Rotary Nature Barn at Cottonmill Park

KEARNEY — The Rotary Nature Barn at Cottonmill Park will be closed all day Friday and Saturday, but will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
Beginning Monday, the Nature Barn will be open 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
The Rotary Nature Barn will close for the season on Aug. 22.
For more information about any Kearney Park and Recreation programs or facilities call 308-237-4644 or like Kearney Park and Recreation on Facebook.
