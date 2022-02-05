End of an era as CHI Health Good Samaritan president Mike Schnieders retires

“As medicine is changing, it is asking, ‘What can we do to keep people healthy and out of the hospital?’ The new emphasis is wellness.” he said several years ago.

Schnieders dealt with crises, too, including COVID-19 and two major floods, one of which damaged the new cafeteria and kitchen.

A decade ago, disgruntled doctors left Good Sam and built this city’s second hospital, Kearney Regional Medical Center. In 2014, a Blue Cross Blue Shield ruckus in Omaha and Lincoln affected Good Samaritan and other CHI Health hospitals, halting coverage for a time. Some patients headed to Kearney Regional and never looked back.

Schnieders called that his biggest challenge. Its effects on Good Sam were felt long after the Blue Cross issues were resolved.

“We had to adjust our operations to reflect the volume changes. You always have to do that when you are running a business, but it made us more keenly aware of who our customers were and their importance, whether here in Kearney or in the surrounding service area,” he said.