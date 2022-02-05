End of an era as CHI Health Good Samaritan president Mike Schnieders retires

KEARNEY — Mike Schnieders remembers when cataract surgery or the removal of wisdom teeth required an overnight stay in the hospital. “Now we’re seeing total knee and hip replacements done on an outpatient basis. What a difference,” he said.
Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan for nearly 12 years, has seen revolutionary changes in his 47 years in health care. Later this month, he will retire.
“I have mixed emotions,” he said this week. “I look forward to retirement, but I realize that on that first Monday morning after I retire, I’ll be just another Joe Blow on a street corner.”
If so, he’s a Joe Blow who has left an impact on health care in Kearney.
The good and the bad
During his tenure at Good Sam, the hospital opened its new emergency room, nine new operating rooms, and the Ron and Carol Cope Heart Center. It opened a bright, spacious new dining room. Last September, the new Dr. Robert Shafer Emergency Center opened to replace the smaller, technologically outdated emergency room.
Beyond the hospital walls, political changes have impacted medicine, too, including the Affordable Care Act. New electronic medical records systems allow doctors to keep more accurate, easily accessed statistics and allow patients to keep track of their medical histories via their home computers.
“As medicine is changing, it is asking, ‘What can we do to keep people healthy and out of the hospital?’ The new emphasis is wellness.” he said several years ago.
Schnieders dealt with crises, too, including COVID-19 and two major floods, one of which damaged the new cafeteria and kitchen.
A decade ago, disgruntled doctors left Good Sam and built this city’s second hospital, Kearney Regional Medical Center. In 2014, a Blue Cross Blue Shield ruckus in Omaha and Lincoln affected Good Samaritan and other CHI Health hospitals, halting coverage for a time. Some patients headed to Kearney Regional and never looked back.
Schnieders called that his biggest challenge. Its effects on Good Sam were felt long after the Blue Cross issues were resolved.
“We had to adjust our operations to reflect the volume changes. You always have to do that when you are running a business, but it made us more keenly aware of who our customers were and their importance, whether here in Kearney or in the surrounding service area,” he said.
Equally daunting was COVID-19. In his lengthy medical administration career, he had never experienced anything like it. “Hopefully, it was a once-in-a-lifetime event for anyone working in health care, but the size, the scope and not knowing quite what we were dealing with were all quite challenging. So much was unknown, and so much is still unknown, especially its long-term effects. That’s a biggie,” he said.
A numbers guy
Schnieders likes to say he got into health care “in the previous century.” Which he did. He also took a zigzagging path.
The Waterloo, Iowa, native earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting in 1975 at the University of Northern Iowa at Waterloo. His first job was an accountant with Blue Cross Blue Shield. As he worked on the business end of health care, he was in and out of hospitals and liked what he saw.
“I could see how people were working, and it was very satisfying. I saw that I could help people,” he said. “As a hospital administrator, you still have interactions with patients. We see people at their lowest point, when things aren’t always going well, but you can see how your actions help people.”
He went on to get an MBA from the University of Iowa and transitioned into hospital administration.
He spent 19 years with Covenant Health System in Waterloo, Iowa, and then became executive vice president and administrator of the 370-bed Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., just outside New York City.
Back home again
The traffic congestion and big-city hustle brought Schnieders and his wife Diane back to the Midwest. He and Diane were sitting in stalled traffic on I-878 after taking their son to college in Wooster, Mass., when Diane said, “You’ve got to find a job back in the Midwest.”
Schnieders said, “It was a great adventure living near New York City, but there were too many people and too many cars. As my wife said, ‘It’s not just that the city never sleeps; the whole area is always on the run.’”
At that point, he had been working in Catholic health care for 26 years. As he explored a move, “I was looking for a faith-based health care organization. We visited Kearney, and it reminded us a lot of Waterloo and Cedar Falls. Both have between 30,000 and 35,00 people. We were impressed with its Midwest location, its size and faith-based Good Samaritan Hospital. The sky was bigger and bluer here. It felt like home,” he said.
He took the helm of Good Sam in late June 2010.
“You can be your whole self at a faith-based institution,” he said. “At a hospital, there are sad things. There are joyful things. At a faith-based hospital, we can have prayer. We can have a service and pray for families if they wish.”
Getting involved
Schnieders has become an integral part of Kearney’s civic life. He has served on the boards of MONA, the HelpCare Clinic, Buffalo County Community Partners, Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce, Kearney Family YMCA, Prairie Health Ventures and American Heart Association’s Midwest Affiliate Board of Directors.
After he retires, he and his wife Diane plan to move to Charlotte, N.C., to be close to their two grown children and two grandsons, aged 6 and 3. “As much as we enjoy living here, we wanted to be closer to family,” he said.
But he will miss the people, he said quickly. “With deep friendships you stay in touch, but I will be leaving so many people I have worked with for 12 years and see every day.”
But he will be back now and then. He plans to return to Kearney in two years for the reopening ceremonies at MONA after its lengthy expansion project is completed.
As Schnieders cleaned out his office he carefully packed up the buffalo he purchased at Art in the Park. It was done by the late sculptor Del Pettigrew. It stands 12-15 inches high and is 24 inches long. A plaque underneath it says, ‘Once we were many.’”
He and Diane will take it to Charlotte as a tribute to their fulfilling lives here. “It will make me think of Nebraska and South Dakota,” he said.