Enclosed ambulance bay completes Good Sam’s new ER

KEARNEY — At last, CHI Health Good Samaritan’s new Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center is finished.

Its last component — a newly enclosed ambulance bay — welcomed its first transport July 19, 10 months after the center officially opened Sept. 28, 2021.

Now, EMS personnel and patients who arrive by ambulance enter through an enclosed, climate-controlled space instead of outside in wind, rain, cold and stifling heat.

The $1.1 million facility also gives patients more privacy during the loading and unloading process. The drive-through bay has automatic overhead doors at the entrance and exit, along with storage and a large decontamination room.

The new concrete drive leading into the bay has a built-in heating option to prevent snow and ice accumulation. Outdoor ambulance parking and electric charging stations have also been added so that on-board medical equipment can be charged for ambulances on standby.

The project was funded by the Good Samaritan Foundation, with more than $50,000 donated by staff during the hospital’s annual fundraising campaign.

“As the region’s Level II Trauma Center and Primary Stroke Center, we are committed to providing the timeliest and highest level of care to central Nebraska,” Kimber Bonner, vice president of Patient Care Services at Good Samaritan, said. “Now, from arrival — whether by ambulance or AirCare — through discharge, our emergency facilities match the advanced care and specialists patients expect from Good Samaritan.”

The $15.6 million Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer Emergency Care Center opened last September. The 20,000-square-foot facility has 14 private patient care rooms, three large trauma/major treatment rooms, larger waiting windows and more and closer parking.

The project was made possible, in part, by a $2 million anonymous donation. As requested by the donor, the center is named after Kearney resident and respected pediatrician Dr. Kenton L. Shaffer.