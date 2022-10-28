Empire Wild entertains Nov. 3 at Merryman

KEARNEY — There are six shows remaining in the Kearney Concert Association’s 75th year of bringing exceptional and affordable concerts to central Nebraska, said Angela Wright, Concert Association president.

“It’s going to be a smooth and very enjoyable evening at our next Kearney Concert’s show,” she said.

Empire Wild will appear at the Merryman Performing Arts Center on Nov. 3. Cellist and band spokesman, Mitch Lyon, introduced the group, saying the crossover trio met at Julliard as classical artists.

“We started with Ken Kubota and me on cellos and Brandon Ilaw on percussion and vocals,” Lyon said. “After we graduated, we started having a great time playing and making music together. Then we decided to start making our own music, writing original songs and other explorations across many genres.”

It’s always been a challenge to describe Empire Wild’s style beyond crossover, he said, “as we do enjoy playing classical, jazz, folk and pop. I think of our style in musical terms, but it’s very warm and string centered so that it has an almost orchestral feel regardless of what we’re playing, because of the cellos and roots in classical tradition.”

Empire Wild is based in New York City, performs regularly in Manhattan and has toured all across the U.S. Earlier this year, Ilaw got his dream job of playing percussion on Broadway touring shows. Now, Holly Bean has stepped in and brings a new angle to his role and as a pianist and vocalist.

“Holly has this deep jazz sensibility that broadens and pushes us as classically trained folks. Holly has a lovely voice, and as a cello group we’re covered on the low end, and that allows her voice to float above it. It puts a new color on our original songs and the other pieces we do as well,” Ilaw said.

“We’re bringing some new arrangements of songs we love on our tour: a Stevie Wonder plus some new jazz and tunes we’ve put our own spin on,” he said. “We love to keep tinkering as we go.”

The group had a concert during a Florida stop that did have them in a serious panic. As Lyon explained, “We were touring with Brandon. He left his cajon, his main percussion instrument, at our previous venue. We discovered it missing just an hour before our next show.” Luckily Ilaw had a friend in the New World Symphony there in Miami, and Empire Wild gave him tickets to their show for allowing the group to use his cajon that evening.

“Kearney Concerts is proud that once again,” Wright said, “we’ll have these professional artists performing and educating students while they’re here and at no cost to the schools.”

Lyon interjected, “We love doing workshops with students. On our voyage in the coming weeks, we’ll be stopping at a few schools to play for students and show them a little bit of what they don’t teach you at school. No one tried to teach it to us, so we had to find it ourselves. We love having that be part of what we do.”

Wright added, “We really push to have the parents bring their kids to hear great music. Adult season tickets are a bargain at just $50, but a family membership to all six shows (2 adults and x number of full-time students) is only $110. That’s only $10 extra for the kids.”