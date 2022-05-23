Empathy is Jenny Roach's hallmark at CHI Cancer Center

KEARNEY — Even while giving vital infusions to cancer patients, Jenny Roach makes a connection with the people that come through the CHI Good Samaritan Cancer Center.

“You get to know the patients,” she said. “I just love taking care of them. It’s just really a blessing, even though sometimes they’re so sick. Just to be able to be there for them and take care of them, that’s so important.”

Roach works as a registered nurse in the infusion area where she and the team she works with administer the IV infusions for chemotherapy.

“We do a lot of infusions for other illnesses as well like MS and rheumatoid arthritis,” she said. “We give injections for allergies and rabies along with antibiotics and blood and platelet infusions.”

Roach has worked at the cancer center for about 11 years.

Jennifer Behlmann nominated Roach for recognition as a Health Care Hero. She wrote about Roach, “Jenny is amazing in working with my son. She has an awesome sense of humor and always makes it work for him to be as much in control as he can. And she shows amazing compassion.”

Part of Roach’s compassion and empathy for her patients stems from her husband’s cancer treatment a decade ago.

“I’ve been on the other end as well since my husband had cancer 10 years ago,” Roach said. “I kind of know what it is like to have a family member with medical needs. I feel that God put me there at the right time. I know how to be there for the patients and the families. It’s very rewarding for me.”

The struggles of her work come from often knowing how dire the situation is.

“It’s a challenge to keep a positive outlook on things when you know that some of those patients don’t have a cure,” Roach said. “You know that eventually you’re going to lose some of your favorite patients. That’s difficult to deal with at times.”

In those situations, she looks for small victories each day to help keep a positive perspective.

“Often it’s day by day, because some days, it can be so rough,” Roach said. “And then you’ve got to go home and try not to take it with you to your family. Sometimes that’s hard not to do that. The positive things are what you hold on to.”

Roach keeps busy at home with four children and her husband.

“We keep busy with them and sports and we love to camp and fish,” she said. “Camping season is coming up soon so we’re starting to get ready for that. We do lots of outdoor activities.”

Those family activities helps the registered nurse keep her life in balance.

For patients who find themselves involved in medical situations, Roach urges them to trust the people helping them.

“Trust that we are there for you and for your families,” she said. “We’re going to take really good care of you. I feel blessed to work at CHI Good Sam. I started there in 1998 and I think we have an excellent team of doctors and nurses. The team at the cancer center are amazing. They will treat you just like family and take really good care of you.”