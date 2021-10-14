Emmett Maul ‘one of the greats’ of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Never mind the fact duty driver Bill Shafer was asleep in the station and didn’t know Maul had taken the truck until the alarm sounded and he went to hop into the truck.

“I looked in the truck room and the duty truck was gone. I thought, ‘What the heck?’ and then I heard Emmett on the radio,” Shafer chuckled.

Or the time fellow firefighters took Maul’s pickup from the station and parked it in the city manager’s stall behind City Hall. Maul reported the pickup stolen and had to be told by police where it was.

“There’s all kinds of stories,” Shafer said. “Some of the stories about me and Emmett don’t bear repeating.”

Besides KVFD, in the 1990s Maul enjoyed going to Harlan County Lake with his wife Carol Jean, firefighters and off-duty law enforcement, fishing, more than 50 years with the Kearney Elks Club, making home brew, taking annual trips to Sturgis, riding his red three-wheeled Spider motorcycle, and spending time with his family.

To full-time driver Brian Wolfe, Maul was like a father figure. The two got to know each other outside KVFD in 2012 while driving part time overnight for Brown Transfer. The two would spend hours talking over their headsets about life.