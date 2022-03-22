Emily Saadi, Zach Zavodny will lead UNK Student Government

KEARNEY – Emily Saadi and Zach Zavodny will serve as the next student body president and vice president at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

They were elected following two rounds of student voting. After advancing past the initial round, Saadi and Zavodny received 465 of the 901 votes cast, to edge out Aidan Weidner and Olivia Koenig.

Saadi and Zavodny will take office March 29, succeeding current President Noah Limbach and Vice President Tristan Larson.

As student body president, Saadi will represent UNK as a student regent on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and serve as the official student body representative to the administration and public. The president also has the power to approve or veto legislation passed by the Student Senate.

A junior from Kearney, Saadi is a pre-law student majoring in political science with minors in social work and global peace and security. She’s involved in the UNK Honors Program, Locke and Key Society, Undergraduate Research Fellows, Phi Eta Sigma honor society, Pre-Law Society and campus intramurals. Saadi also serves as service chair for the Catholic Newman Center, secretary of Student Senate, public relations chair for Model United Nations and social affairs chair for the Honors Student Advisory Board.

She’s a Chancellor’s Ambassador and student worker for the American Democracy Project.

A junior from David City, Zavodny is a pre-medical student studying chemistry with a health science emphasis. He’s involved in the UNK Honors Program, Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity, Undergraduate Research Fellows and Student Government, serving as a senator and as a member of the Chief Diversity Council and Faculty Senate Committee for the Library.

Additionally, Zavodny is a Chancellor’s Ambassador, Learning Commons tutor, Honors Program mentor and vice president of external affairs for the Honors Student Advisory Board.

Members of the executive cabinet, pending Student Senate approval, are:

Joseph Hiatt of Spencer – Chief of staff

Allie Daro of David City – Secretary of community relations

Luke Sykes of Clatonia – Secretary of the treasury

Earlen Gutierrez of Lexington – Secretary of student organizations and affairs

Student Senate

In addition to the presidential election, 15 students were selected to serve on the UNK Student Senate. This organization is the legislature for the student body, with representatives elected from each of the three academic colleges at UNK. There are also freshman and deciding/pre-professional senators.

Student Senate has the power to pass legislation for the campus, approve new student organizations, appoint student representatives to the UNK Faculty Senate and other administrative committees and perform other duties concerning student issues.

Those elected to Student Senate are:

College of Arts and Sciences

Alex Danson of Waverly

Trenten Theis of Superior

Olivia Koenig of Lakeville, Minnesota

Gracie Luebbe of Columbus

Temo Molina of Stanton

Esther Uma of Kearney

Noah Shackelford of Clay Center

College of Business and Technology

Emily Hall of Columbus

Emma Bond of Kearney

Omar Sanchez of Lexington

Keenan Obed Torres of Bellevue

College of Education

Aidan Weidner of Humphrey

Jacob Howe of York

Tristan Larson of Trumbull

University College (Deciding)

Zoie Jacobsen of Elkhorn