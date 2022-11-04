Emerson Elementary School students learn value of saving

KEARNEY — The customers filed into the room, stopping at the first desk to gather their account information before handing over their cash or change to the deposit slip manager at the next desk. Once the tellers verified the deposit, each customer gleefully picked out a sticker or a small prize.

While not a normal banking environment — the customers and tellers are all Emerson Elementary School students — everything from the money to the accounts are real. The banking program at the Kearney elementary school started in 2014 in partnership with Trius Federal Credit Union. The elementary students are able to open savings accounts with their parents’ permission and have the opportunity to deposit money into the account each week.

The idea for the program began at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said TFCU Branch Manager Jaci Pohl.

“They felt like if you do build those habits as an elementary school student, you are more likely to have a banking account in high school, and that builds to saving accounts in adulthood,” Pohl said.

Beginning in kindergarten, students at Emerson can open a savings account with Trius. Bank employees visit the school once a week to give the students a chance to deposit money into their accounts.

“They can bring as little or as much as they would like. In fact, we had a student, a first-grader, this morning who brought in one penny,” said Emerson Principal Jenny True. “We are trying to teach that money adds up over time, and if you tuck away a little bit of money each week, that adds up.”

Fifth-graders get the opportunity to work as bank employees as part of the program. At the beginning of the school year, they fill out a job application and undergo a job interview.

“They learn about counting money and filling out deposit slips and customer service,” True said.

About 96% of students in the school participate in the program. True does a number of initiatives to encourage students to save money. The classroom that brings the most deposits each week are recognized with a poster for their achievements. She reminds families about the program during her Sunday night phone call, and there is a sign outside of the school on Tuesdays to remind parents and students to bring their deposits on Wednesday.

In order to incentivize the students to save and deposit money, they can receive prizes for every three deposits as well as incentives for reaching monetary goals. Some of the prizes include a package of markers, T-shirts, gym bags or gift cards. One of the most popular incentives is when they reach $500 a Trius employee will bring in lunch of their choosing and have lunch with the student at school.

“They could choose McDonald’s or Runza or whatever, and they bring it in, and they get to have their own lunch with a bank employee. ... They love when that happens,” True said.

The banking program has helped what can be an abstract concept for kids become more tangible, True said.

“So much of what we do spending and even savings wise is electronic. So, your paycheck gets deposited electronically, I pay my bills online or I use a credit card or debit card, and I don’t ever see that tangible money. Students don’t always understand that if I paid for something with the card, I have to have the money to back that up,” she explained. “This just kind of makes it more concrete for them and cements that idea in their mind that that is real, and we have to work for it.”

Once the students graduate from fifth grade at Emerson, they are presented with their savings in the form of a check. Many students will come to Trius to open a new account, and Pohl said one student continued to save his money until he was old enough to put a down payment on a car.

The students have loved being involved in the program, and it has taught valuable lessons from working with money to being responsible and helping others, True said.

“They love it. They love banking day. ... It’s a great chance just to work on responsibility with the kids because they bring their money in different ways. Some bring it in an envelope, some bring it in a baggie and then they hang on to that and keep it safe throughout the day. ... It just helps teach a lot of those skills,” she said.