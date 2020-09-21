Emerson Elementary families benefit from 200 boxes of fresh produce, milk, meat and pantry goods

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Two hundred boxes, which were filled with fresh produce, milk, pantry items and meats, were available Friday afternoon for Emerson Elementary School families providing hope during a difficult year.

Principal Jenn True said Emerson often receives food donations around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but a donation like this in September is uncommon. However, the food still came at a needed time.

“With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic and all of that, this will be huge for our families who maybe have been going through hard times,” True said. “With jobs fluctuating the way they’ve been, it will be a huge blessing for a lot of our families.”

The Community Action Food Bank had some donations left over from a completed food program, according to Administration/Community Projects Director Kyla Martin. When she heard that Emerson’s families could use some help, she thought that would be “a great avenue.”

With 200 boxes of food available and roughly the same number of students at Emerson, there was enough for every family.

As a part of her job in running the Community Action Food Bank, Martin knows that fresh produce is something that struggling families often don’t have.