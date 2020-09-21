Emerson Elementary families benefit from 200 boxes of fresh produce, milk, meat and pantry goods

KEARNEY — Two hundred boxes, which were filled with fresh produce, milk, pantry items and meats, were available Friday afternoon for Emerson Elementary School families providing hope during a difficult year.
Principal Jenn True said Emerson often receives food donations around Thanksgiving and Christmas, but a donation like this in September is uncommon. However, the food still came at a needed time.
“With everything that’s been going on with the pandemic and all of that, this will be huge for our families who maybe have been going through hard times,” True said. “With jobs fluctuating the way they’ve been, it will be a huge blessing for a lot of our families.”
The Community Action Food Bank had some donations left over from a completed food program, according to Administration/Community Projects Director Kyla Martin. When she heard that Emerson’s families could use some help, she thought that would be “a great avenue.”
With 200 boxes of food available and roughly the same number of students at Emerson, there was enough for every family.
As a part of her job in running the Community Action Food Bank, Martin knows that fresh produce is something that struggling families often don’t have.
“When families have food insecurity, they’re not spending their money on healthy fruits and vegetables because fruits and vegetables are more expensive,” she explained. “There’s so many different places for your money to go, and when fresh produce is so expensive, it often gets put on the back burner.”
Thanks to a USDA waiver, students at Emerson, and all Kearney Public Schools students, currently are able to get free breakfast and lunch, as well. True said this is also helpful for families. This week, though, students are out of class starting Wednesday.
“It’ll be great timing. It’s good to know families will get some support over the weekend and over a long weekend next week,” True said last Wednesday.
Each produce box is filled with 16 pounds of fruits and vegetables, which should provide for several days’ worth of healthy foods.
Martin hopes that in addition to helping keep families full, these boxes also keep them full of hope.
“It’s just a very trying time right now and if we can get some food out to those that have food insecurity, it will give them a little hope and assist with their grocery bill.”
@TiffanyStoiber
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.