KEARNEY — Even though it might look different from when the program kicked off last year, Emerson Elementary is hoping to get LEAD volunteers back in the classroom.
The elementary school on Avenue E kicked off the Leadership Enhancing Academic Development in January 2020 and already was beginning to see the fruits of the program in March when in-person teaching had to stop because of the coronavirus.
“It would have been nice to see what would have happened if we would have been able to continue for the school year,” said Principal Jenn True.
The aim of the program is to bring in community volunteers to help with lessons and connect with Emerson students, hopefully motivating them to achieve even more in school. Many of these volunteers came to the school on Mondays to help with “reading blitz time.”
That time is an hour of the day where the school focuses on reading. Last year, volunteers would sit with students and listen to them read aloud.
True said students loved the one-on-one time and showing off their reading skills.
“Their faces would just light up because they got to read a book to the adults,” True described. “The adults got to ask questions about the reading and praise them and give the kids some of that extra attention they might not have received. Kids started looking forward to Mondays because they knew their volunteer would be back.”
Last year, the school’s goal was to get a volunteer in every classroom every Monday for reading blitz time. True said they were close to reaching the goal before the program stopped because of COVID-19.
According to True, the program quickly gained volunteers through word of mouth. Some local employers even started encouraging their workers to volunteer time.
Several volunteers returned to the same classrooms every week, which True said was great for the kids, who “thrive with consistency.”
Emerson hopes to mirror last year’s success as they start the program again this school year.
Anyone interested in volunteering may sign up through a link that will be posted on Emerson’s website.
The minimum requirement is to sign up for one hour on one day, but through the sign-up system, volunteers may sign up for multiple times or multiple days.
“We just ask that they try it for one hour and see where it goes from there,” True said.
According to the principal, anyone who likes kids and wants to help is a good fit for the program. Volunteers also need to pass a background check.
As long as KPS stays in the current yellow zone of operations or conditions improve and the district moves to the lesser-restricted green zone, volunteers still will be allowed in the school.
In the yellow zone, masks are required for visitors. Temperature checks will be required in both the yellow and green zones.
True said the plan is to kick off the program again after Labor Day, giving the students a few weeks to slide back into the normalcy of the school day, which they haven’t had since March.
“The more chances we can give them with a mentor, the better off the kids will be,” she said.
