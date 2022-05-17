Emergency responders to have disaster training Friday at Kearney Regional Airport

KEARNEY — Emergency vehicles and smoke coming from the Kearney Regional Airport property will be part of an emergency response exercise on Friday.

The drill should start around 9 a.m. and last approximately two hours, the city of Kearney announced Monday.

The exercise will test the airport’s Emergency Response Plan, as required every three years, by the FAA, and allows practice in dealing with an aircraft-related emergency. The airport is staffed with firefighters trained to respond to aircraft emergencies, but the training will extend to include multiple city-county departments.

The exercise is not open to the public, but passengers and nearby residents may see smoke or numerous emergency vehicles. The training will not have an effect on flights.