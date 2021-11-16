Elwood native, Oscar Stoll, relieved to come back home after war

During his time in Europe, Stoll never saw Hitler or encountered any concentration camps. He does remember after hostilities, he often would pace when he was off duty to try to wind down.

Once he accumulated enough points, he was transferred to the 84th Division for the return trip to Le Havre, France. They boarded a victory ship and arrived in New York on Jan. 25, 1946. He returned to Fort Leavenworth for discharge and arrived by train in Elwood on Feb. 1, 1946.

“It was a relief,” he said about coming home.

Stoll returned to the family farm where he continued to farm with his father and raise cattle. He had a reunion with 13 members of his division in 1989 at Minden.

“It was quite a time,” Stoll said about the reunion.

Stoll sold his cattle in 1996, and he continued to ride his horse until 2006. He still fixes his own fence and attends church every Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood.

He received a Distinguished Unit Badge for his service during World War II. It wasn’t one of his concerns to hang onto items from the war, but his niece has kept notes of the memories he has from the war. Stoll says it was dumb luck that helped him survive the campaign through Europe.