Elwood native, Oscar Stoll, relieved to come back home after war

ELWOOD — Oscar Stoll remembers the exact day he was inducted into the U.S. Army during World War II.
Sitting at his neighbor’s kitchen table sipping a cup of hot coffee, Stoll easily recalled the many significant dates and places he served during the war.
Stoll, 98, has few mementos from his time during the war. A photo he once had of himself and a friend was lost in a fire. He does have a copy of his honorable discharge papers but little else. The one thing he does have are his memories of his time served.
He graduated from high school in 1941 from Elwood, and he farmed with his father in Gosper County. He was drafted in the spring of 1943. He was inducted into the Army on March 13, 1943. Stoll went to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, for processing. After a few days in Kansas, Stoll traveled to Camp Butner, North Carolina, where he joined the 311th Infantry Regiment of the 78th Division for basic training.
The regiment trained in North Carolina until January 1944 when they moved to the Tennessee Maneuver Area. In March 1944, they moved to Camp Pickett, Virginia, and then to Camp Kilmer, New Jersey, in October 1944. On Oct. 13, 1944 — Stoll chuckled as he mentioned it was Friday the 13th — he boarded the British ship, the Carnavon Castle. The ship was bound for England.
“They had converted it to hold a lot of people,” Stoll said. “It was real crowded. Bunks were five high.”
The ship landed in Bournemouth, England, on Oct. 25, 1944, and they soon crossed the English Channel to France. Stoll’s division went online on Dec. 9, 1944. Stoll recalled on Dec. 13, their division attacked Germany’s 272nd Volksgrenadier.
“That interfered with their plans and possibly prevented an overrun,” he explained.
Stoll served at the Battle of the Bulge. When the battle was over, his division moved through the Siegfried Line.
“It was a line of concrete of what they called dragon’s teeth to barricade their tanks, concrete pillars to barricade the tanks,” Stoll said. “We weren’t supposed to (get through it).”
On March 8, 1945, they ran across the bridge at Remagen after Germany attempted to destroy the bridge and failed.
“Oh, it was a big deal,” Stoll said about crossing the bridge.
After that advancement of Allied troops, Adolf Hitler had those he considered responsible for the failure assassinated, Stoll added. After moving through the Ruhr Pocket, the division ended up in the city of Wuppertal on April 17, 1945, or Victory in Europe Day.
“After hostilities, the division was in occupation in several different towns. Trying to keep track of things and keep order,” Stoll said.
During his time in Europe, Stoll never saw Hitler or encountered any concentration camps. He does remember after hostilities, he often would pace when he was off duty to try to wind down.
Once he accumulated enough points, he was transferred to the 84th Division for the return trip to Le Havre, France. They boarded a victory ship and arrived in New York on Jan. 25, 1946. He returned to Fort Leavenworth for discharge and arrived by train in Elwood on Feb. 1, 1946.
“It was a relief,” he said about coming home.
Stoll returned to the family farm where he continued to farm with his father and raise cattle. He had a reunion with 13 members of his division in 1989 at Minden.
“It was quite a time,” Stoll said about the reunion.
Stoll sold his cattle in 1996, and he continued to ride his horse until 2006. He still fixes his own fence and attends church every Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood.
He received a Distinguished Unit Badge for his service during World War II. It wasn’t one of his concerns to hang onto items from the war, but his niece has kept notes of the memories he has from the war. Stoll says it was dumb luck that helped him survive the campaign through Europe.
“I went where they sent me and tried to do what they told me,” he said about his service.