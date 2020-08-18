BROKEN BOW — An Elwood man is guilty of stealing between $1,500 and $5,000 from his former Custer County employer.
According to court records, Eighth District Court Judge Karin L. Noakes found Raymond Wolcott, 34, guilty of felony theft earlier this month in Custer County District Court.
Court records indicate he forged Johnson Trucking checks and deposited $6,347 into his personal checking account between May and August 2018.
In December, Wolcott originally was charged with felony theft of more than $5,000. But the charge was reduced to a lesser felony earlier this month in exchange for his plea. Wolcott pleaded no contest to the amended charge, according to court records.
A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.
Wolcott now faces up to two years in prison and is expected to be sentenced Sept. 10 in Custer County District Court.
He is currently out of jail by paying 10 percent of a $15,000 bond, according to court records.
Court records show he was convicted in 2010 in Dawson County District Court for illegal use of a credit card, a felony.