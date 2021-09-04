Elwood girl only person in U.S. with skin condition that has no cure

Two months after that surgery, doctors opened the right eye about four percent. “It’s getting better. It will be this way for two years. Then they might open it a little more. They will do it in stages,” Sean said.

“I’m guessing we’ll have surgeries fairly regularly to release her skin, but there aren’t a whole lot of doctors who have dealt with this. We have to take her to a dermatologist in Omaha,” he added.

Sean and his wife Tina said Aliyah’s condition is “harder on us than it is on her.” She lives with them during the week and attends school in Elwood, then spends weekends with her mother. Sean and Kristy have joint custody.

Sept. 14 benefit

A virtual benefit for the family is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 14, thanks, in part to Joe Wilken, whose wife is a cousin of Sean’s. He is a financial representative with Thrivent, a Christian nonprofit financial planning group. Instead of paying taxes, Thrivent gives that money to the community.

Wilken has wanted to assist the Jauken family, but as COVID-19’s delta variant spreads, “we realized we can’t gather a whole bunch of people,” so Thrivent will sponsor a virtual event the evening of Sept. 14.