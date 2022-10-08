Elwood Fire Department moves forward after wildfires, chief's death

ELWOOD — Dustin Clouse knew he would have big shoes to fill when he took on the role of Elwood Fire Chief.

Clouse served as assistant fire chief in Elwood for 10 years before taking on the interim role of chief after the death of Fire Chief Darren Krull.

Krull, 54, died April 7 when the sport utility vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a truck hauling water to the Road 739 Fire near Elwood. Fire and smoke in the area had created zero-visibility conditions on the roadway at the time of the crash.

Krull grew up in Glenvil, graduating from Sandy Creek High School in 1986. He joined the Glenvil Volunteer Fire Department and later moved to Overton, where he became the fire chief in 2003.

He later moved with his family to Elwood, where he worked as the manager of Aurora Cooperative. He had been the Elwood fire chief since 2018.

Following the accident, the community rallied together to honor Krull’s life at his funeral on April 13 in Elwood. An estimated 250 people packed the sanctuary and fellowship room of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and Pastor Aaron Witt spoke about Krull’s passion for both his family and firefighting.

Krull loved being a mentor and teacher, but he also enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren, traveling with his wife Cheryl, woodworking and cooking.

In July, the members of the fire department gathered with Krull’s family to have a family get-together at the park in Elwood.

“Darren always wanted to do that,” Clouse recalled.

During the event, Krull’s family donated a memorial bench in his honor that now sits in front of the Elwood Fire Hall.

Clouse was elected to the role of fire chief in August, and Craig Ward has taken on the position of assistant fire chief.

Since April’s fires, the fire department has participated in more training exercises, and they typically send six to eight firefighters to fire school in Grand Island each year.

Clouse knew there was a lot of responsibility taking on the role of fire chief.

“He did a lot for the department. It’s just big shoes to fill. We are pulling together as a group,” Clouse said.