Elm Creek's school banquet features Chicago comedian

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek School Foundation will host its annual fundraising banquet Nov. 4 at the Elm Creek Lions Club.

Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by supper at 6:30 p.m., silent and live auctions and standup comedian Jeremy Nunes.

Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased through the Elm Creek Foundation for Success Facebook page.

The Elm Creek Foundation for Success is an organization dedicated to increasing and enhancing the academic and extracurricular opportunities for students in the Elm Creek Public School District.

The foundation will foster and encourage charitable giving by providing an effective and efficient means through which supporters can receive favorable tax treatment as they carry out charitable intentions.

“This event is our largest fundraiser of the year and allows our board to purchase large items that the teachers, staff and students at Elm Creek Public Schools need,” said Foundation President Kristen Graczyk. “We are a great partner with the school district to finance items that arise out of the ordinary, step out of the school budget, etc. We also award 11 scholarships annually to graduating seniors of Elm Creek Public School. This year will be another fun event you do not want to miss.”

This year’s entertainment is Jeremy Nunes. Often referred to as “comedy’s next great storyteller,” Nunes’ unique show has been in demand for more than 20 years. He’s drawn rave reviews for his clever observations, unique storytelling style and ability to improvise with his audience.

After winning $200 in a local comedy competition, the 6-foot-6 comedian left the rural, southern Illinois life behind to explore the comedy scene in Chicago. Once in Chicago, it was at The Second City comedy theater where he developed the “front porch” comedy that is now a staple of his act.

Nunes’ Dry Bar Comedy special, “Neighborhood Sasq-Watch,” is one of the highest rated episodes on the platform. Nunes also released an Amazon Prime special titled “Who’s With Me?!” He has appeared in “The Layover,” “The Break-Up,” “Last Comic Standing,” “Final Witness,” two PBS miniseries, Comcast on Demand, a National Geographic special and has been heard on ESPN Radio. Nunes is also one of the most requested comedians by Sirius/XM Satellite Radio listeners.

He has since returned to his rural hometown, where his parents manage a trailer park. Although he really wants to cash in on that gold mine, he continues to tour. Well, he tours when he can, as he got elected mayor of his hometown.

Nunes wrote a best-selling book about his experiences called “You Can’t Write City Hall.” Audiences are treated to observations of rural life, working as a small-town mayor, tales of marriage and raising kids and plenty of stories about his wisecracking dad.

The Elm Creek audience also will hear the jokes that put Nunes on the Bob and Tom radar.

Graczyk said Elm Creek school supporters provide the extra resources that help all students succeed.

“We are beyond grateful for the support of everyone who attends our events and fundraisers, inside and outside of our community,” she said.

For supporters who are unable to attend the Nov. 4 event, online auction bidding opens Oct. 28 at bigirongives.com,” Graczyk said.