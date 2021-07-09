Elm Creek voters asked to approve $11.9M bond replacing 100-year-old elementary school

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek residents will vote on a bond for an $11.9 million elementary school in September.
The Elm Creek Public Schools Board of Education approved the resolution to call for a bond election for a new elementary school at the board’s June 14 meeting. The proposal for the new elementary school has been in the works for many years, said Superintendent Bret Schroder.
“Year ago, they actually put forth a long-term plan addressing facility needs and growth. One of the big stages was when this (7-12) building here was built and a bond was passed for it, when this bond sunsets or starts to come to an end, then we want to move right into the next phase. The next phase was the elementary building,” Schroder explained.
The current elementary building will turn 100 next year, and administrators had to decide whether to keep repairing it or to replace it.
“It’s been a great building. It’s done it’s job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more,” Schroder said. “I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”
The new school would have two classrooms per grade for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be a multipurpose room and a new industrial arts lab for construction, welding and metals. The multipurpose room would be available for community members to use for youth sports practice or other activities.
“A big part of our philosophy is the school is the hub of the community,” Schroder said. “It is a new school for our kids, and it will provide better facilities for them. I think they deserve that, but at the same time our community also deserves it, They are helping pay for this. They are paying for this so how does this also support them as a community as a whole?”
The project will follow a Construction Manager at Risk Model, which allows the school to have skilled advocates, including experts in architecture, construction and finance, to be involved with the project from the beginning.
“It’s one of the models that is pretty successful at bringing projects in on budget and on time,” Schroder said.
Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney is the architecture firm for the project and BD Construction of Kearney was selected as the construction manager. Tobin Buchanan with First National Capital Markets is the financial adviser.
If the bond passes in September, construction tentatively will begin in spring 2022 and will take about 18 months to finish. The elementary students will stay in the current building until construction is finished. Once everything is moved into the new building, the old building will be razed, and the area will become part of the playground.
Community members who may want more information may stop by the school during regular hours to see current plans or a 3-D video model of the project.
Schroder is grateful for the support of the community, and he looks forward to what the future will bring.
“I can’t wait to see our kids’ faces the first day they get to walk into a brand new school,” he said. “Elm Creek is a great little town. This is just the next step in helping secure good facilities for our kids.”