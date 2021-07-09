Elm Creek voters asked to approve $11.9M bond replacing 100-year-old elementary school

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A big part of our philosophy is the school is the hub of the community,” Schroder said. “It is a new school for our kids, and it will provide better facilities for them. I think they deserve that, but at the same time our community also deserves it, They are helping pay for this. They are paying for this so how does this also support them as a community as a whole?”

The project will follow a Construction Manager at Risk Model, which allows the school to have skilled advocates, including experts in architecture, construction and finance, to be involved with the project from the beginning.

“It’s one of the models that is pretty successful at bringing projects in on budget and on time,” Schroder said.

Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney is the architecture firm for the project and BD Construction of Kearney was selected as the construction manager. Tobin Buchanan with First National Capital Markets is the financial adviser.

If the bond passes in September, construction tentatively will begin in spring 2022 and will take about 18 months to finish. The elementary students will stay in the current building until construction is finished. Once everything is moved into the new building, the old building will be razed, and the area will become part of the playground.