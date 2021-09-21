Elm Creek voters approve of getting rid of nearly 100-year-old school

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek elementary students will be walking into a new school in August 2023.
Voters approved an $11.9 million bond in a mail-in ballot election that began Aug. 23 and ended Sept. 14. Fifty-nine percent of voters were in favor of the bond, while 41% voted against it, said Elm Creek Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder.
Schroder expressed his relief and excitement about the bond passing. The current elementary school will turn 100 next year, and the proposal for the new school has been in the works for many years, he said in a July interview with the Hub.
“It’s been a great building. It’s done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more,” Schroder added. “I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”
The new school will have two classrooms per grade for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be a multipurpose room and a new industrial arts lab for construction, welding and metals. The multipurpose room would be available for community members to use for youth sports practice or other activities.
Wilkins Architecture Design Planning of Kearney is the architectural firm for the project and BD Construction of Kearney was selected as the construction manager. Tobin Buchanan with First National Capital Markets is the financial adviser.
Finalized planning will take place during the next few months. Schroder hopes the project will break ground in February, and classes will be held in the new school in August 2023. Construction will take about 18 months.
The elementary students will stay in the current building until construction is finished. Once everything is moved into the new building, the old building will be razed, and the area will become part of the playground.
“We are really appreciative of all the support and very excited for our kids to walk into their new school,” Schroder said.