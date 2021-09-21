Elm Creek voters approve of getting rid of nearly 100-year-old school

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek elementary students will be walking into a new school in August 2023.

Voters approved an $11.9 million bond in a mail-in ballot election that began Aug. 23 and ended Sept. 14. Fifty-nine percent of voters were in favor of the bond, while 41% voted against it, said Elm Creek Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder.

Schroder expressed his relief and excitement about the bond passing. The current elementary school will turn 100 next year, and the proposal for the new school has been in the works for many years, he said in a July interview with the Hub.

“It’s been a great building. It’s done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more,” Schroder added. “I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new school will have two classrooms per grade for pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. There will be a multipurpose room and a new industrial arts lab for construction, welding and metals. The multipurpose room would be available for community members to use for youth sports practice or other activities.