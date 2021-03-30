Elm Creek teenager charged with multiple felonies in Buffalo County Court

KEARNEY — An Elm Creek teenager is charged with multiple felonies in Buffalo County Court for an alleged robbery Friday in Kearney.
According to court documents, Chase Rayburn, 17, of Elm Creek, is charged with robbery, use of a firearm to commit a felony, distribution of a controlled substance - concentrated cannabis, and terroristic threats. All charges are felonies. Rayburn is being charged as an adult in Buffalo County Court.
Rayburn appeared for an arraignment hearing Monday in Buffalo County Court. Judge John Rademacher set a bond of $100,000. A preliminary hearing for Rayburn is scheduled for April 19 in Buffalo County Court.
The Hub originally reported that Rayburn was charged with misdemeanor third-degree assault in Buffalo County Juvenile Court. However, this charge is unrelated to the alleged robbery.
Caleb McKeon, 18, of Amherst is being charged with robbery, distribution of a controlled substance — concentrated cannabis — and terroristic threats. All counts are felonies.
An arraignment for McKeon was Monday in Buffalo County Court. Rademacher set a bond of $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 in Buffalo County Court.
Both currently are being held at the Buffalo County Jail.
The arrest affidavit details the alleged incident as follows:
Buffalo County Communications was advised at 4:22 p.m. Friday of a disturbance in the 1300 block of 14th Avenue in Kearney. Upon the officer’s arrival at the residence, the alleged victim, a 14-year-old male, advised that he wanted to buy vapes from Rayburn, who allegedly was advertising items for sale on his Snapchat account. Rayburn told the alleged victim that he would sell him three vapes for $300.
The alleged victim arranged to have Rayburn pick him up at his residence. When the alleged victim got into the vehicle, another male was in the vehicle. The alleged victim knew him only as “Caleb.”
The alleged victim gave Rayburn $300, and Rayburn provided him with a box that had wax in it. The alleged victim said Rayburn was waving the $300 around, and the alleged victim attempted to grab the money back. As he was trying to grab the money, Rayburn allegedly pointed a gun at him and then at his head. The alleged victim grabbed the gun and knew it was real once he felt it. He also saw bullets in the gun.
The alleged victim described the gun as a black revolver that had orange or green on the barrel but not at the end of the barrel like a fake handgun.
This case remains under investigation by the Kearney Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. If you have information about this case, contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, or submit a tip using the See it, Say it, Send it App.
