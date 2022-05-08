Elm Creek native comes home to Kearney Buckle retail store

KEARNEY — The Buckle Inc. has named Elm Creek-native Britney Zakrzewski store manager of the store located at the Hilltop Mall.

Having been with the company for more than 17 years, Zakrzewski comes from Buckle’s store in Columbus, where she was the manager for 10 years. In addition to her time as manager in Columbus, Zakrzewski has been an area manager the past six years, overseeing four additional retail store locations.

“We are thrilled to have Britney back in the area, managing our Kearney store,” said Jim Kolbo, Buckle district manager. “I remember meeting Britney her first day on the floor in our Kearney store as a newly 16-year-old and part-time teammate. You could tell from that first interaction that she was going to do great things and had the drive and can-do attitude for this business.”

Kolbo said Buckle teammates appreciate Zakrzewski’s her hard work, upbeat personality and dedication to her teammates and guests. “We can’t wait for her to meet and shop with our Kearney and surrounding area guests.”

Zakrzewski’s journey with Buckle began on her 16th birthday in the Kearney store, where she interviewed for a part-time sales position. Working through high school, she later transferred to the Sioux City, Iowa, store where she worked as a part-time floor leader while attending college.

Graduating with a major in biology, she had plans to become a dentist, but she continued down Buckle’s career path, which led her to managing her first store in Columbus.

“People can’t talk to you when they have their mouths open with dental tools inside,” Zakrzewski said.

Her first day in the Kearney Buckle store was Monday. Former Store Manager Kasha Johnson recently chose a new career path after having been with Buckle for 15 years.

“Kasha was an outstanding Buckle teammate with a smile and personality that could brighten any room. Her mentorship and natural ability for helping guests will be missed,” stated Buckle President and CEO Dennis Nelson.

Plans continue to be underway for the Kearney Buckle relocation within the mall with store construction targeted to begin at the end of May. The new, exterior storefront location is projected to open in mid- to late fall 2022.