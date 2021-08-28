Elm Creek man uses 2,000 pound Belgian draft horses for work, competition

ELM CREEK — Sisters Millie and Beth have auburn hair, dark eyes, calm dispositions and a strong work ethic. They might have been described years ago as big-boned girls because of their large muscular frames.
They have learned to work together as Keith Rudeen’s team of Belgian draft horses. He competes with Millie, 6, and Beth, 4, in draft horse shows and also takes them to parades and other special events.
At this weekend’s Three Trails Classic Series Draft Horse Show at the Buffalo County Exposition Center in Kearney, Rudeen, 68, and his mares are competing in most of the ranch team events. He invited friends to take the reins in events for youths and women.
As teenagers, Rudeen’s sons went with him to draft horse shows across Nebraska and in surrounding states, where the family competed in hitch and halter events. Charlie, 35, of Kearney and Dane, 32, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, now are busy with sales-related careers and growing families.
Unique prenup
Today, the other horses in the barn and corrals at the Rudeen place northwest of Elm Creek are four other Belgians, a miniature horse and a Welsh pony for the four grandchildren to ride, and four quarter horses owned by Rudeen’s wife, Nancy.
There is a barrel race practice area in a pasture across the road from their house and horse barn. Nancy, who spent most of her childhood at North Platte, has ridden horses her whole life. She started barrel racing at age 15 and, 50 years later, still competes at around 20 events a year within 150 miles of home.
“We had a deal before we got married (November 1982) that he didn’t have to go to my horse events and I didn’t have to go to his,” she said with a smile. “We’d go do our own things and end up back in the same place at the end of the day.”
Rudeen was a city kid from St. Paul, Minnesota, who went to North Dakota State University to play football. A job with Continental Grain in North Dakota led to a transfer to Nebraska. He met Nancy on a blind date set up by a mutual friend.
As newlyweds, they rented a farmstead near Overton. He sold livestock feed, she sold pharmaceuticals and both had to live in their service areas. Dawson County is where those areas overlapped.
So did a mutual interest in horses help the first date go well?
“It didn’t hurt,” Rudeen said, “… but I didn’t have any at that time.” He bought his first Belgian colts, Ole and Sven, from Lynn Meyer of Maxwell in February 1983.
Rudeen said he and Nancy built their house and horse barn on what was a pasture when they bought the land in 1984. He now has a cow-calf business, grows hay for the horses and is an ultrasound technician for feedyards.
Gotta have one
Rudeen was introduced to draft horses as a kid while visiting his grandparents and uncles, who were dairy producers in Wisconsin. His grandpa let him tag along to draft horse shows.
“I always thought that someday I’m gonna have some of those,” Rudeen said. “It took a while.” During the years, he’s had 20 Belgians.
Millie and Beth were purchased from Mark Bower of Coon Rapids, Iowa. His other four current horses are three geldings — full brothers ages 2 and 3 and a half-brother, 4 — and their yearling half-sister. They were bought from an Amish man at Jamesport, Missouri.
Rudeen started with Belgians only because it’s the breed the Maxwell seller had in 1983. “I liked them and there’s been no reason to change,” he said. “They (draft breeds) are all good horses. There’s probably more difference within the breed than between the breeds ... so it’s just personal preference.”
Most draft horses weigh 300-350 pounds at birth and 1,800-2,000 pounds when mature.
“They’re big. They’re stout. It’s just the power,” Rudeen said about why a guy who didn’t grow up around horses was so attracted to draft horses.
He added that most have good dispositions and they all have different personalities.
“Obviously, you get attached to them. You drive them and such,” Rudeen said. “If something happens to them, you feel bad. The reality is they’re loyal to the one who feeds and cares for them.
“If you want to make them good so you can use them, you have to spend time with them,” he continued. “... The more you use them, the better they get at what they do.”
Training time
On the farm, Millie and Beth pull a wagon to pick up hay bales and also pull manure spreaders. Rudeen uses a training sled in all seasons, uphill and downhill, so they learn to work together.
He described newborn draft horses as “big, awkward and clumsy” and said that even when they are old enough to train, it’s a long learning process. One training method he learned over the years is to tie new teams of young horses to an already broke horse.
“The first pair I had, they didn’t know anything. I probably knew less,” Rudeen joked. “... They had to figure out what I wanted and I had to figure out how to communicate it to them.”
Experienced teams like Millie and Beth rarely get distracted. “They know my voice. They pay attention to me,” he said. “... The geldings are young. They just need to see more stuff.”
It is a big job to harness two huge horses and hitch them to a rig for a farm job or a competition. “Work from the front to back. You kind of want to do it that way so you don’t forget something,” Rudeen said.
From his driver’s seat, Millie always is on the right and Beth is on the left. He said a horse may switch sides if one of a pair is replaced by a new horse. The bigger horse usually is on the right.
Rudeen said that although most teams are the same gender, the goal is to have two horses of approximately the same size and color.
It’s more difficult for him to describe why he loves draft horses. “A little bit of it is nostalgia. A little bit you can’t explain. You find something you like and you want one ... I got them because I liked them.”