Elm Creek man uses 2,000 pound Belgian draft horses for work, competition

“If you want to make them good so you can use them, you have to spend time with them,” he continued. “... The more you use them, the better they get at what they do.”

Training time

On the farm, Millie and Beth pull a wagon to pick up hay bales and also pull manure spreaders. Rudeen uses a training sled in all seasons, uphill and downhill, so they learn to work together.

He described newborn draft horses as “big, awkward and clumsy” and said that even when they are old enough to train, it’s a long learning process. One training method he learned over the years is to tie new teams of young horses to an already broke horse.

“The first pair I had, they didn’t know anything. I probably knew less,” Rudeen joked. “... They had to figure out what I wanted and I had to figure out how to communicate it to them.”

Experienced teams like Millie and Beth rarely get distracted. “They know my voice. They pay attention to me,” he said. “... The geldings are young. They just need to see more stuff.”