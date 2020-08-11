KEARNEY — An Elm Creek woman is in serious condition today following a three-vehicle crash Sunday in south Kearney.
Around 11:40 a.m. Dale Martin, 83, of Elm Creek was driving a 2000 Lincoln Town Car north on Second Avenue in the turning lane trying to turn west onto Eighth Street when he collided with another vehicle. A Kearney Police Department accident report says a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Devan Ritchardson, 40, of Fort Collins, Colo., was heading south on Second Avenue from the 1000 block in the outside lane moments before the crash.
As Martin began to turn west onto Eighth Street, the report indicated, Ritchardson entered the intersection on a green light, colliding with the passenger’s side of Martin’s vehicle. Ritchardson’s vehicle then spun around, colliding with another vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Camry driven by Guillermo Mederos, 26, of Oxnard, Calif., which was in the southbound lane of Eighth Street trying to turn south onto Second Avenue.
Vonnie Martin, 78, the passenger in Dale Martin’s car, was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dale Martin was cited for failing to yield the right of way and negligent driving. His vehicle was totaled, while Ritchardson’s vehicle sustained a police-estimated $2,500 damage, and Mederos’ vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 damage.
Restraints were used by everyone involved in the crash.