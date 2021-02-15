 Skip to main content
Elm Creek first of many towns to have rolling blackouts as power companies try to conserve energy
LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District customers throughout the state should anticipate a 30-minute blackout in an effort to conserve.

The first outage was in the Elm Creek area around 12:30 p.m. Monday, Gengenbach said. There isn’t a schedule for the blackouts, and users will not notified prior to a blackout, which can happen at anytime of the day or night.

“It is my understanding that each community will have their turn, and once you have an outage you are put to the bottom of the list,” said Chelsea Gengenbach, communications specialist at DPPD in Lexington.

The rolling blackouts are an effort to keep the power grid serving an area from Oklahoma to the Dakotas up and running. Extreme cold temperatures and wind chills are driving the demand for electricity across the country.

Anyone without power for more that 30 minutes is asked to contact their local provider.

“By shedding the power load at 30 minutes at a time is helping to prevent power outage that would last a lot longer,” Gengenbach said.

