 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elm Creek firefighters sponsoring August barbecue contest
0 Comments
top story

Elm Creek firefighters sponsoring August barbecue contest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a “Roll ‘N Coals” barbecue contest and feed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The event will be Aug. 20-21 and requires an entry fee of $150 per team. The three meat categories are four racks of ribs, two briskets and two pork butts. There is a category for baked beans and coleslaw.

Firefighters will provide the meat, which will be given to teams from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20. Teams must bring their own supplies, and prizes will be awarded in each category.

Teams must sign up by July 15 with payments due July 31. Sign up forms can be found at bit.ly/3jXuDql.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

14 more victims recovered from condo collapse site

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News