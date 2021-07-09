Elm Creek firefighters sponsoring August barbecue contest

ELM CREEK — The Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department is sponsoring a “Roll ‘N Coals” barbecue contest and feed.

The event will be Aug. 20-21 and requires an entry fee of $150 per team. The three meat categories are four racks of ribs, two briskets and two pork butts. There is a category for baked beans and coleslaw.

Firefighters will provide the meat, which will be given to teams from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 20. Teams must bring their own supplies, and prizes will be awarded in each category.

Teams must sign up by July 15 with payments due July 31. Sign up forms can be found at bit.ly/3jXuDql.