Elm Creek family’s new patio a great place to share the good life

ELM CREEK — Melissa and Ryan Knapp didn’t anticipate it when they decided to expand their outdoor living space with a beautiful new patio, but their three kids have established a family tradition.
After the sun sets and the flames in the patio’s fire pit are dancing, the kids — Samantha, 19; Beau, 17; and Halle, 15 — break out the chocolate bars, graham crackers and marshmallows and get down to business.
“The kids love coming out here to make s’mores,” said Melissa as she describes family times on the Knapps’ new patio.
Melissa and Ryan’s patio wraps around the back of their home, which stands on the rolling countryside several miles northeast of Elm Creek.
The patio helps the Knapps get a lot of added enjoyment from their beautiful home and — with a fire pit and hot tub — it helps them spend time outdoors virtually any month of the year.
The patio is a place to unwind, socialize and escape. The fire pit takes the chill off during fall evenings, while the bubbling hot tub is an especially relaxing retreat in the winter.
It’s no wonder the Knapps are getting hours of enjoyment from the patio and look forward to inviting friends, family and Elm Creek Buffalo teammates to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle.
The layout — designed by Tyler Smith of River Valley Hardscapes in Kearney — provides several places where family and guests can gather, including a pergola that shades a formal stone-topped table surrounded by comfortable metal furniture.
The Knapps’ kitchen is just one step up from the patio, which makes it easy bring snacks and food from indoors to serve guests on the patio. Ryan keeps his smoker in the nearby garage, where it’s out of the way, but close enough so he can occasionally take a peek at his next masterpiece.
“Mainly, we added the patio for family,” Ryan said.
“And we like to entertain,” Melissa said.
Plans for the outdoor area began taking shape after Melissa talked with Smith about River Valley Hardscapes at a Kearney Home and Builders Show. Smith sketched a layout on his computer drafting program. The Knapps tweaked Smith’s ideas to their liking and the River Valley Hardscapes crew got to work.
Smith said the Knapps’ patio is a good example of what’s possible with the assortment of pavers available to achieve any hardscape creation.
Planning usually begins with the homeowners describing how they want to use their patio. Next, they determine size and cost. Will the hardscape fit in the space that’s available, and will it fit the owners’ budget?
Smith said more homeowners are choosing pavers to build their hardscapes because pavers are more durable than poured or textured concrete, and they’re pleasing to the eye.
River Valley Hardscapes currently is installing a paver deck around a swim pool. The design takes advantage of the variety of pavers in various shapes, textures and colors to achieve a visually pleasing effect that’s also extremely durable, stable and safe.
The Knapps’ patio is a great platform for entertaining. It’s comfortable and inviting and adds enjoyment while socializing with guests. An added option — small recessed lights — help people navigate in the dark by illuminating steps and the outer boundaries of the patio.
The Knapps’ design is great for entertaining, but it has a restful side by complementing the couple’s beautifully landscaped and maintained yard. Encircled by a sparkling white fence, the setting has an assortment of trees and low-maintenance plants. Some are smaller and play an ornamental role by adding splashes of color. Larger trees cast shade or are strategically located where they can block the wind or help make the setting more quiet.
Together, the landscaping and patio work together to create a relaxing getaway.
Melissa and Ryan said their oldest child, Samantha, is studying in college, but the Knapps and their two younger kids, Beau and Halle, enjoy sharing the patio with friends and teammates. They are looking forward to hosting parties with the volleyball, football and basketball teams from Elm Creek, Melissa said.
“The patio makes for a nice wide-open area for everyone to gather,” she said.