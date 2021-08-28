Elm Creek family’s new patio a great place to share the good life

The Knapps’ kitchen is just one step up from the patio, which makes it easy bring snacks and food from indoors to serve guests on the patio. Ryan keeps his smoker in the nearby garage, where it’s out of the way, but close enough so he can occasionally take a peek at his next masterpiece.

“Mainly, we added the patio for family,” Ryan said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“And we like to entertain,” Melissa said.

Plans for the outdoor area began taking shape after Melissa talked with Smith about River Valley Hardscapes at a Kearney Home and Builders Show. Smith sketched a layout on his computer drafting program. The Knapps tweaked Smith’s ideas to their liking and the River Valley Hardscapes crew got to work.

Smith said the Knapps’ patio is a good example of what’s possible with the assortment of pavers available to achieve any hardscape creation.

Planning usually begins with the homeowners describing how they want to use their patio. Next, they determine size and cost. Will the hardscape fit in the space that’s available, and will it fit the owners’ budget?

Smith said more homeowners are choosing pavers to build their hardscapes because pavers are more durable than poured or textured concrete, and they’re pleasing to the eye.