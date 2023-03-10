ELM CREEK – The public is invited to a meeting at 7 p.m. Sunday at Elm Creek United Methodist Church at 310 N. Tyler St.

The meeting, led by officials from the Great Plains Conference, will focus on whether the congregation will remain a United Methodist church or join the Global Methodist Church.

It will be a study session only. No decision will be made, a church member said.

In recent years, United Methodist congregations nationwide have been divided over the denomination’s stance on homosexuality.

The current UMC Book of Discipline (rules) states that the denomination considers homosexuality “incompatible with Christian teaching.” It prohibits the blessing of same-sex unions and the ordination of noncelibate homosexual clergy.

Some nationwide church leaders favor changing this to allow same-sex unions and ordaining men and women who are in homosexual relationships.

Controversy over this change has divided the denomination, so in January 2020, a group of denomination leaders proposed that the UMC allocate funds to create a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church.

Those who are disaffiliating with the United Methodist Church to join the GMC can do so freely, without recrimination.

Congregations who remain would be free to change the UMC Book of Discipline if they chose.

Last Saturday, at a special session called by the UMC North Texas Annual Conference, 41 congregations in Texas officially left the United Methodist Church for the GMC while 230 congregations chose to stay.

The Elm Creek church also encompasses congregations of the Overton and Williamsburg United Methodist churches.