Elm Creek breaking ground on new elementary school

Elm Creek elementary rendition

A rendition of a new Elm Creek elementary school includes two classrooms for each grade from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, a multipurpose room and a new shop area. The elementary school will be connected to the building for grades 7-12.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek Public Schools was scheduled to break ground today for a new elementary school.

The current elementary building turns 100 this year.

Superintendent Bret Schroder said, “It’s been a great building. It has done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more. I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”

The new elementary is planned for completion in the fall of 2023. It will provide students with more than 44,000 square feet of new education space replacing the existing century-old building.

The new building will feature state-of-the-art elementary classrooms with two sections for each grade level distributed over two floors. Other features include generous amounts of natural daylight, a career and technical education lab area, a multi-purpose room along with many other improvements.

The new elementary school is designed to blend harmoniously with the existing high school building and with many of the same materials and finishes.

Wilkins ADP is the project’s architect. BD Construction is serving as construction manager.

