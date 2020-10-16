Elm Creek adjusts procedures in response to surge of COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County

ELM CREEK — In response to the recent significant increase in cases reported by Two Rivers Health, specifically in Buffalo County, the village of Elm Creek will implement precautionary measures at its buildings.

According to a press release from the village, the following precautionary measures are designed to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community:

- Village offices will be available by appointment only. When possible, please use online bill pay services. With questions or issues, call 308-856-4624 or email staff members at clerk@elmcreekne.com or administrator@elmcreekne.com.

- The Village Hall will not be accepting new rental reservations at this time.

- The library will, at this time, continue to be open during regular hours, but patrons are encouraged to call ahead to see if materials are available. Front porch drop-off and pickup of library items is available to all Elm Creek residents. Call the library at 308-856-4394 during regular hours for more information.