KEARNEY – The Kearney Elks Lodge #984 has donated $4,000 to two nonprofits as part of the Elks National Foundation Beacon Grant program.

It made a $2,000 donation to Crossroads Mission Avenue’s food pantry and other needs. The lodge, with food, shelter and a recovery program for homeless men, women and families, is at 1406 E. 39th St.

The Elks also donated $2,000 to Kearney Family YMCA’s Creative Arts Program.

The lodge applied for the grant from the Elks National Foundation.

The Elks have donated $12,000 in grants in the 2022-2023 year, along with this one. They include:

Gratitude Grant: $1,500 to ROTC at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and $1,500 for drug awareness and trick-or-treating.

Freedom Grant: $3,000 on Veterans Day gifts to veterans in long-term care facilities.

Spotlight Grant: $2,000 for Warm Welcome to the Library, which included coats, meals and an introduction to the library.

Previously, the Elks gave $10,500 in 2021-2022, $7,500 in 2020-2021 and $6,500 in 2019-2020.

At the group’s founding in 1928, then-National President John F. Malley envisioned a plan that would “unite the forces of the Order into a mighty army for the service of mankind.”

The Elks National Foundation was launched that year with an initial $100,000 grant.

This year, the ENF allocated nearly $16 million to fund the Community Investments Program.