Elks giving kids helmets to correct cranial deformities

KEARNEY — Members attending the Nebraska Elks Association annual fall conference in Kearney this weekend will be able to watch how cranial helmets are made.

Providing the helmets to children with skull deformities is one of the newest projects for the Nebraska Elks.

The group's fall conference covers a variety of topics, including promoting drug awareness in communities, assisting veterans and promoting youth recognition programs.

The Nebraska Elks Association's major state project is “Kids on the Block.” The project uses puppet shows to foster acceptance and support of individuals with disabilities. Performances on a variety of topics are available, and they're provided free of charge.

The Nebraska Elks supports military veterans by visiting veterans in VA facilities through the Adopt-a-Vet and Army of Hope programs. The Elks are establishing food pantries for homeless veterans and collecting deer hides to tan and turn into gloves for veterans in wheelchairs.

The Elks' conference will also focus on membership recruitment. During 2021, the Elks recruited 97,683 new members nationally for a net gain of almost 26,000.

This is the fourth consecutive year Elks membership has grown.