KEARNEY — Dick Cochran, founder and president of Hot Meals USA, has been named Elks Citizen of the Year.

Cochran founded Hot Meals USA in late 2018 to serve first responders, victims and others impacted by natural disasters. Since then, Hot Meals has served more than 300,000 meals. Diane Kelly, exalted ruler (president) of Kearney Elks Lodge #984, presented Cochran with the award.

“He and his many volunteers have blessed thousands of people. If you ask Dick why he does it he would tell you, 'Food is a basic necessity. Anyone can recover if they’re not hungry,'” Kelly said.

Cochran, a former restaurateur, launched Hot Meals in late 2018, just in time to assist victims of the central Nebraska floods of March and July 2019.

During the COVID-19 pandemic from March to June 2020, Cochran and volunteers contributed 130,000 hours of service and served 155,000 meals out of one trailer in front of the Museum of Nebraska Art here.

That August, he and his volunteers traveled to Iowa after a derecho that produced 126-mile-per-hour wind gusts that peaked at 140 mph for 45 minutes. The storm also unleashed 26 tornadoes and hail measuring two inches in diameter.

The first four days, Hot Meals served 18,000 meals to people in the towns of Tama and Toledo despite the fact that they had no power.

Several years ago, Hot Meals fed hospital workers near Houston after a spike in COVID-19. In December 2021, it served meals in Mayfield, Ky., following a devastating tornado

In April 2022, Hot Meals fed firefighters and first responders in Cambridge due to wind-driven wildfires that took two lives and injured at least 15 firefighters.

Last December, Hot Meals fed firefighters, first responders and others as fire raged through the Nebraska National Forest.

Hot Meals USA served Thanksgiving dinners in November 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 shut down Kearney's annual free community Thanksgiving dinners. It followed up with Christmas dinners for the last three years.