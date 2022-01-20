 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte enters state school board race with many endorsements
Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte enters state school board race with many endorsements

NORTH PLATTE — Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte is a candidate for the Nebraska State Board of Education.

“I have become more concerned about the policies of the board and the fact they seem to be out of touch with our Nebraska values,” Tegtmeier stated. “After listening to fellow parents and educators, I decided it was time to step up and run to represent our values in western Nebraska.”

The State Board of Education is an elected, constitutional body that sets policy and ensures that the State Department of Education functions effectively within the framework developed by the Nebraska Legislature and the board.

“The board became so wrapped up in activist causes that attempted to indoctrinate our children that they neglected their duty to our local school districts,” Tegtmeier said.

During her campaign, Tegtmeier has been meeting and listening to constituents throughout the district. She said she has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and state Sens. Bruce Bostelman, Tom Brewer, Tom Briese, Steve Erdman, Curt Friesen, Suzanne Geist, Tim Gragert, Mike Groene, Steve Halloran, Mike Hilgers, Dan Hughes, John Lowe, Dave Murman and Julie Slama.

