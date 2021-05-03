Eleven new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers in the past three days

KEARNEY — Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the past three days. All were in Buffalo and Dawson counties.

Friday’s new cases included five in Buffalo County. Saturday, there was one new case in Buffalo County and two in Dawson County. Sunday’s new cases included two in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County.

Two Rivers has had 10,559 total cases of COVID, and 119 deaths since record-keeping began March 20, 2020.

Two Rivers has vaccinated 40.7% of its 76,100 people over age 16 in its seven counties. Kearney County leads the list with 45.6% of eligible people vaccinated, followed by Franklin County, 42.5%; Buffalo County, 41%; Dawson County, 39.8%; Gosper County, 39.6%; Phelps County, 38.8% and Harlan County, 37.3%.

In Nebraska, 44.7% of residents over age 16 are fully vaccinated, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.

As of this morning, DHHS reported 399 new weekend cases of COVID-19 statewide, and one death. Since March 20, 2020, the state has had 220,225 cases of COVID-19 and 2,245 deaths, while 820,883 people have tested negative. There were 135 COVID patients hospitalized statewide Monday morning, two more than Friday morning.