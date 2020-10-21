 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electrical upgrades underway at Fort Kearny

Electrical upgrades underway at Fort Kearny

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Electrical upgrades are being made to campground sites at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, which is causing potential modern campsite closures through November.

According to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission press release, the work expected to be completed by the end of November will provide 50-, 30- and 20-amp at 26 non-electrical sites.

Fort Kearny has 120 camping pads that are a mix of electric and non-electric. Half are available for reservations, while the others are first-come, first-served.

Similar electrical upgrades will be done for 21 sites at the Victoria Springs State Recreation Area campground in Custer County from the end of October to mid-November.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney doctor David Cantral in trial for coronavirus vaccine
Local News

Kearney doctor David Cantral in trial for coronavirus vaccine

  • Updated

Normally David Cantral said it takes years for vaccines to be developed, but currently, COVID-19 vaccines are being fast-tracked. “Personally, I’d be surprised if this and one or more of the other three vaccines in Phase 3 trials aren’t approved by the FDA by January,” he said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News