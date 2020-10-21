Electrical upgrades underway at Fort Kearny

LINCOLN — Electrical upgrades are being made to campground sites at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, which is causing potential modern campsite closures through November.
According to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission press release, the work expected to be completed by the end of November will provide 50-, 30- and 20-amp at 26 non-electrical sites.
Fort Kearny has 120 camping pads that are a mix of electric and non-electric. Half are available for reservations, while the others are first-come, first-served.
Similar electrical upgrades will be done for 21 sites at the Victoria Springs State Recreation Area campground in Custer County from the end of October to mid-November.
