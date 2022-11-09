ELECTION RESULTS: Derek Rusher wins seat on NPPD board

KEARNEY — Derek Rusher won his first election with his feet.

He put in 72 miles of walking while campaigning for a seat on the board for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 3.

Those treks might have worn out his shoe leather but not his enthusiasm. On Tuesday, he defeated incumbent Melissa Freelend of Kearney, who had served one six-year term on that board.

Unofficial vote counts late Tuesday were 7,849, or 53.47%, for Rusher to Freelend’s 6,829 votes, or 46.5%.

Rusher not only knocked on doors in Kearney, Gibbon and Ravenna, but he also participated in the Annevar parade in Ravenna in June and the University of Nebraska at Kearney homecoming parade in late October.

“Going door to door, telling people about myself, seeing what concerns they had was one of the best parts of campaigning. I wish I could have knocked on every door,” he said.

Serving as executive director of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce for the last five years had given him a thirst for public office. “I’ve learned that I have a passion for public service,” he said.

Freelend, of Kearney, who is employed by NRG Media in Kearney, was gracious in defeat.

“I learned how intrinsically important public power is, and I learned how unique Nebraska is to have a completely public power system all across the state,” she said.

“It’s a lot more than turning on a light switch. You have to keep up with marketing, water, taking care of the land and being good stewards. I learned that so much of what NPPD does is extraordinary,” she said.

Freelend also said that during her term, the board had two women for the first time in 50 years. “I had to overcome the stigma of being the ‘new girl’ and making sure people understood that I was there to do business. That was a growing moment for a lot of people. It was an extraordinary experience,” she said.

She thanked all those who worked on her campaign, wrote thousands of postcards, knocked on doors and encouraged her.

“I was extraordinarily proud of the clean campaign that we ran, based on facts and statistics. It was a wonderful opportunity to be a representative for the community for the last six years. I hope people continue to hold their elected officials to high standards,” she said.

Rusher also thanked his wife, his family, friends and others who helped him get his message out. He added that every campaign dollar came from within the state of Nebraska.

“This was the first time I’ve been through a campaign. It was physically tiring. It wears on you,” he said. At the same time, he remained focused on his job, his wife and five children. “I have so many people to thank, people who supported me, put my signs up and more,” he said.